Lavrov Thanks Russian Diplomats for Commitment to Helping Compatriots Stuck Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has thanked Russian ambassadors and diplomats for personal commitment to helping compatriots stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper published Wednesday.

"I want to express my gratitude through you ” we will do it directly later ” to our ambassadors, diplomats, the vast majority of whom spare neither personal time nor own money to arrange accommodation of people in need in embassies," Lavrov said.

There was no opportunity to house people in the embassy in Nepal, but on the ambassador's instruction, the staff set up a tent camp for Russian citizens on the territory of the Russian Center of Science and Culture, he said.

"This is one of many incidents of [diplomats'] personal participation in the fate of Russian compatriots. Just yesterday I read messages from our fellow citizens. They spoke in the warmest way about our embassy in Peru and how its employees helped them," Lavrov said.

Russians living abroad, including in New York and other US cities, are also ready to accommodate compatriots, the minister noted.