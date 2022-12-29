Lavrov Thanks Saudi Counterpart for Seeking Resolution to Ukraine Conflict - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for the willingness to seek ways to resolve problems related to Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Saudi foreign minister told Lavrov that Saudi Arabia will continue to support international efforts for resolving the crisis in Ukraine politically.

"Lavrov informed bin Farhan about certain aspects of the situation in Ukraine in the context of Russia's special military operation.

At the same time, the Russian side expressed gratitude to the leadership of Saudi Arabia for the constructive position and readiness to make efforts to find ways to resolve complex problems related to the events in Ukraine," the statement said.

The parties discussed priority issues of the development of mutually beneficial diverse cooperation, paying special attention to the continuation of constructive cooperation in the OPEC+ format.