Lavrov Thanks US For Visa Allowing Him to Participate in UN General Assembly

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has thanked the United States for a visa, which allows him to travel to New York and take part in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

"I am glad that we have an opportunity to meet in New York.

I am glad that in the end I received a visa from the United States, unlike my delegation, Washington was kind to do that," Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev said the US authorities did not provide visas to him and several other members of the Russian delegation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the visa refusal was a direct violation of the United States' international obligations.