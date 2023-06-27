Lavrov Thanks Venezuela for Support in Connection With Mutiny Attempt in Russia - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov thanked Venezuela for the support in connection with the mutiny attempt in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to the Venezuelan leadership for the support and solidarity shown in connection with the mutiny attempt in Russia," Lavrov said in a telephone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto, according to a statement published bu the ministry.

The parties also discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, the progress of the implementation of joint priority projects, and also confirmed the intention to further enhance cooperation in various formats to build a more just and secure world order, the statement read.