Open Menu

Lavrov Thanks Venezuela For Support In Connection With Mutiny Attempt In Russia - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Lavrov Thanks Venezuela for Support in Connection With Mutiny Attempt in Russia - Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov thanked Venezuela for the support in connection with the mutiny attempt in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov thanked Venezuela for the support in connection with the mutiny attempt in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to the Venezuelan leadership for the support and solidarity shown in connection with the mutiny attempt in Russia," Lavrov said in a telephone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto, according to a statement published bu the ministry.

The parties also discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, the progress of the implementation of joint priority projects, and also confirmed the intention to further enhance cooperation in various formats to build a more just and secure world order, the statement read.

Related Topics

World Russia Progress Venezuela

Recent Stories

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

11 minutes ago
 UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airp ..

UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airport to Spain - Prime Minister

11 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

11 minutes ago
 CPC Director highlights consumer rights

CPC Director highlights consumer rights

11 minutes ago
 Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's phar ..

Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's pharmaceutical development

11 minutes ago
 Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous, ..

Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous,' May Lead to Catastrophic Res ..

6 minutes ago
US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rat ..

US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rate in over a year

6 minutes ago
 Southern US swelters in brutal heat wave

Southern US swelters in brutal heat wave

6 minutes ago
 Turkish Media Giants End Ties to Reuters Over Cont ..

Turkish Media Giants End Ties to Reuters Over Controversial Report

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand's Prime Minister Praises China's 'Cons ..

New Zealand's Prime Minister Praises China's 'Constructive Role' in Ukraine Cris ..

6 minutes ago
 Chicago Health Officials Say to Stay Indoors Amid ..

Chicago Health Officials Say to Stay Indoors Amid 'Unhealthy' Air From Canada Wi ..

3 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Super Six fixtures

Cricket World Cup Qualifier Super Six fixtures

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World