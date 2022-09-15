Lavrov to Address UN General Assembly, Hold Some 20 Bilateral Meetings - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the UN General Assembly and hold some 20 bilateral meetings in the event's sidelines, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"During the general political discussion at the General Assembly, which will take place from September 20-26, he will address the meeting the General Assembly itself, take part in a number of bilateral meetings, multilateral events," Zakharova told reporters.

The minister's schedule is currently being worked out, but "about 20 bilateral meetings" are planned, the diplomat added.