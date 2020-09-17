UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Address UN General Assembly On September 21 On Behalf Of CSTO - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Lavrov to Address UN General Assembly on September 21 on Behalf of CSTO - Zakharova

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the UN General Assembly on behalf of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on September 21, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said on Thursday

"On September 21, a high-level event will be held to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address participants on behalf of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Zakharova said at a press briefing.

A video message recorded by Russian President Vladimir Putin will be broadcast at the General Assembly on September 22, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan comprise the six members of the CSTO.

More Stories From World

