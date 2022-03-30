UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Arrive In India On March 31 - Indian Foreign Ministry

New Delhi is expecting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on an official visit on March 31, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

"Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr.

Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March -1 April 2022," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, Lavrov arrived in the Chinese city of Tunxi. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Lavrov would embark on a regional trip after his visit to China, and would hold a series of meetings in Moscow a week later.

