Lavrov to Arrive in Kazakhstan on Tuesday for Two-Day Visit, Meeting With President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will start his two-day visit to Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Lavrov is expected to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi to discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction across international platforms.

Both nations are active members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eurasian Economic Union, Collective Security Treaty Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.