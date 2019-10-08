UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Arrive In Kazakhstan On Tuesday For Two-Day Visit, Meeting With President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Lavrov to Arrive in Kazakhstan on Tuesday for Two-Day Visit, Meeting With President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will start his two-day visit to Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Lavrov is expected to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi to discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction across international platforms.

Both nations are active members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eurasian Economic Union, Collective Security Treaty Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Kazakhstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tolerance logo beyond 2 ..

9 hours ago

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

10 hours ago

Sudan&#039;s SC Chairman, PM arrive in UAE

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.