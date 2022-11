Lavrov to Attend East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh From November 12-13 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the 17th East Asia Summit in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, from November 12-13, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

