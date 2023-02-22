Lavrov to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India on March 1-2 - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit India to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi on March 1-2, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit India to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi on March 1-2, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 in New Delhi from March 1-2," Zakharova told a briefing.

The minister will also have several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 in India, the spokeswoman added.

"A busy schedule of bilateral meetings of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is expected on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers' meeting, these contacts are being prepared.

We are talking about countries such as China, Brazil, and, of course, the host country," Zakharova said.

In addition to participating in the G20 ministerial council Lavrov will be in New Delhi from March 1-3 and hold bilateral talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, as well as take part in an international Raisina Dialogue forum.