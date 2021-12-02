UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Attend OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting In Stockholm

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:30 AM

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, which will be held on December 2-3 in Stockholm.

On the sidelines of the event, the minister plans to hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A number of other bilateral meetings are also scheduled, in particular with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, as well as with the foreign policy chiefs of the UK and Turkey.

