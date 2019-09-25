UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Attend Panel Of Nuclear Deal Signatories In New York - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Lavrov to Attend Panel of Nuclear Deal Signatories in New York - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a meeting of six signatories to the nuclear deal on the UN margins in New York on Wednesday, a source in the Russian delegation said.

"The minister will be participating in the meeting of the five nations and Iran on the nuclear deal," the source told reporters.

Lavrov flew to New York on Tuesday to participate in the UN General Assembly, which kicked off earlier in the day.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said over the weekend that he will meet with UK, French, German, Russian and Chinese diplomats at 10:30 a.m. and invited the United States back to the negotiating table.

Washington has been ratcheting up economic sanctions on Iran as part of its "maximum pressure" strategy since last year, after quitting the pact that put curbs on Iran's nuclear program.

