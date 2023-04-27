UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Attend SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting In India On May 4-5 - Foreign Ministry

Published April 27, 2023

Lavrov to Attend SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in India on May 4-5 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in India on May 4-5, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will take part in a meeting of the Council of foreign ministers of the SCO member states in India on May 4-5. The heads of foreign policy structures in this format plan to give priority attention to the issues of substantive content of the next meeting of the Council of heads of SCO member states. It is scheduled for the period from July 3 to July 4 in New Delhi," Zakharova told a briefing.

