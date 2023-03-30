UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Chair UNSC Debate On Middle East Settlement On April 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Lavrov to Chair UNSC Debate on Middle East Settlement on April 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair an open debate in the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the middle East settlement on April 25, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Quarterly open debates at the ministerial level on the Middle East settlement are scheduled for April 25. They will also be chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova told a briefing.

Moscow would like to emphasize the need for a long-term and balanced solution to the region's long-standing problems on an international legal basis, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Middle East April

Recent Stories

DFM, Dubai Chamber of Commerce launch comprehensiv ..

DFM, Dubai Chamber of Commerce launch comprehensive programme to fast-track busi ..

10 minutes ago
 Emirati Businessman supports ‘1 Billion Meals E ..

Emirati Businessman supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED5 ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Turkish leader’s congratu ..

UAE President receives Turkish leader’s congratulations on new leadership appo ..

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

3 hours ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

4 hours ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.