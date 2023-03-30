Lavrov to Chair UNSC Debate on Middle East Settlement on April 25

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair an open debate in the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the middle East settlement on April 25, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Quarterly open debates at the ministerial level on the Middle East settlement are scheduled for April 25. They will also be chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova told a briefing.

Moscow would like to emphasize the need for a long-term and balanced solution to the region's long-standing problems on an international legal basis, the diplomat added.