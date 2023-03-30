UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Chair UNSC High-Level Open Debate In April - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Lavrov to Chair UNSC High-Level Open Debate in April - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to chair a high-level open debate of the United Nations Security Council in April, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Another key event of the Russian presidency will be a high-level open debate on the issue of effective multilateralism through the defense of the principles of the UN Charter. This meeting will be chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova told reporters.

