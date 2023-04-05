Lavrov to Discuss Akkuyu NPP, Turkstream in Turkey - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the operation of TurkStream gas pipeline during his trip to Turkey, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Lavrov will travel to Turkey on April 6-7 to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"During the talks, the ministers will also focus on considering ways to build up bilateral trade and economic ties, and cooperation in the energy sector. Joint work on such strategic projects as the construction of the Akkuyu NPP and the operation of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline will be discussed," the ministry said.