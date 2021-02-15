UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation With Togolese Foreign Minister On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have an official meeting on Tuesday with Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey during the latter's working visit to St. Petersburg, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

"The ministers will conduct a detailed exchange of views on current African issues, underscoring concerted efforts to counter the terrorist threat in the Sahara-Sahel region, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and the pandemic," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

Lavrov and Dussey are also expected to sign an agreement on lessening visa requirements for diplomats and other officials, as well as issue a joint statement on inadmissibility of deploying weapons in space, Zakharova added.

The humanitarian crisis in the Sahel region has raised concerns of the neighboring countries as the number of people displaced by the ongoing violence rose drastically to two million, according to the UN Refugee Agency. Reducing the terrorist threat posed by armed groups closely linked to Islamic State and al-Qaeda (terrorist groups, both banned in Russia) is one of the top items on the Russian agenda in Africa, alongside the expansion of trade and economic ties.

