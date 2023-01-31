Lavrov to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Crisis in Ukraine With Egyptian Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and the crisis in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The day before, Shoukry met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The previous meeting between Lavrov and Shoukry took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2022, then they discussed the implementation of the grain deal, and the previous visit of the Egyptian foreign minister to Russia occurred in October 2021.