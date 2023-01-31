UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Discuss Bilateral Relations, Crisis In Ukraine With Egyptian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Lavrov to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Crisis in Ukraine With Egyptian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and the crisis in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The day before, Shoukry met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The previous meeting between Lavrov and Shoukry took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2022, then they discussed the implementation of the grain deal, and the previous visit of the Egyptian foreign minister to Russia occurred in October 2021.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit September October

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of RAKEZ

7 hours ago
 Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With T ..

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats of Direct Armed Conflic ..

8 hours ago
 Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready ..

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready to Facilitate Syria-Turkey Di ..

8 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

8 hours ago
 More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs ..

More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs of Food Addiction - Poll

8 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.