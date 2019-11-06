Lavrov to Discuss Bilateral Ties With Greek Foreign Minister in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Moscow on Wednesday where he will discuss bilateral relations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The ministers will focus on the bilateral political dialogue as well as economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the context of the start of the work by the new Greek government.

Lavrov and Dendias are also expected to touch upon regional and international issues, as well as the Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations.