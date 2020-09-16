UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Discuss East Africa Situation With IGAD Executive Secretary On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Lavrov to Discuss East Africa Situation With IGAD Executive Secretary on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Workneh Gebeyehu, the executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) ” an eight-country trade bloc in Africa ” will meet on Wednesday in Moscow to discuss the situation in East Africa.

The sides are expected to exchange views on a number of regional and international issues, with a focus on conflict settlement in the Horn of Africa.

Lavrov and Gebeyehu will also discuss bilateral cooperation between Russia and the IGAD in the humanitarian sphere in light of last year's Russia-Africa Summit outcomes.

More Stories From World

