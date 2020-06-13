UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Discuss Kosovo Issue During His Visit To Serbia - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:19 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo with Serbian leaders during his visit to Belgrade, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, the Russian ambassador in Serbia, said

Lavrov's working visit to the Serbian capital is scheduled for June 18. The Russian foreign minister will meet his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, and President Aleksandar Vucic.

"Serbia will always have Russia's support in resolving the Kosovo issue. It will be one of the key topics during the visit of Sergey Lavrov on June 18, according to the current agenda of the visit," the ambassador told Serbia's national television.

The diplomat added that the visit to Belgrade will be Lavrov's first trip abroad since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. The status of the territory remains disputed between Serbia and Kosovo's Albanian population. In a bid to facilitate a political settlement of the conflict, the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue was set up in 2011.

