Lavrov to Discuss Mideast Crises, Bilateral Ties With Top Bahraini Diplomat on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa will pay a working visit to Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the Persian Gulf and middle Eastern crises with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

The sides, however, will first review the whole complex of bilateral relations. The ministers, in particular, are expected to focus on the objective of expanding bilateral trade, which exceeded $100 million last year. Investment cooperation, inter-regional, cultural and humanitarian contacts are also supposed to be high on agenda.

Lavrov and Al Khalifa will discuss in detail the situation in Syria and the Persian Gulf.

The Palestine-Israeli conflict settlement is also likely to be in focus in light of the ongoing spike in tensions in the region. Manama was notably a host of a workshop where the US unveiled the economic portion of its "deal of the century" on peace in the region.

In addition, the two countries will "compare notes" on key issues of cooperation within the United Nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. According to Moscow, the talks will aim to help maintain a "trusted" political dialogue between the two nations.