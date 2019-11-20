UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Discuss Mideast Crises, Bilateral Ties With Top Bahraini Diplomat On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Lavrov to Discuss Mideast Crises, Bilateral Ties With Top Bahraini Diplomat on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa will pay a working visit to Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the Persian Gulf and middle Eastern crises with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

The sides, however, will first review the whole complex of bilateral relations. The ministers, in particular, are expected to focus on the objective of expanding bilateral trade, which exceeded $100 million last year. Investment cooperation, inter-regional, cultural and humanitarian contacts are also supposed to be high on agenda.

Lavrov and Al Khalifa will discuss in detail the situation in Syria and the Persian Gulf.

The Palestine-Israeli conflict settlement is also likely to be in focus in light of the ongoing spike in tensions in the region. Manama was notably a host of a workshop where the US unveiled the economic portion of its "deal of the century" on peace in the region.

In addition, the two countries will "compare notes" on key issues of cooperation within the United Nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. According to Moscow, the talks will aim to help maintain a "trusted" political dialogue between the two nations.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Visit Manama Top Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 November 2019

5 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

9 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

9 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.