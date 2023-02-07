MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss regional and international issues, including the situation around Ukraine, during his visit to Mali, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Lavrov arrived in Mali earlier in the day after his visit to Iraq. The minister is scheduled to meet with Mali's interim president for a transitional period, Assimi Goyta, and Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

"A thorough exchange of views is planned on international and African issues with an emphasis on the events around Ukraine, the settlement of crisis situations and the fight against terrorism in the Sahara-Sahel (region) and West Africa," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, during the visit, Lavrov will discuss the practical aspects of the upcoming supplies of Russian wheat, fertilizers and oil products to Mali, the statement read.

"(The sides) are also expected to consider the issues of further strengthening military and military-technical ties, training Malian specialists in the universities of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, promoting cooperation in the area of law enforcement agencies and in the field of anti-terror," the ministry added.