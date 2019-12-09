Lavrov to Discuss Russian-US Relations With Pompeo in Washington on Tuesday - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Washington on Tuesday, during which he will discuss the pressing bilateral matters with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Washington on Tuesday, during which he will discuss the pressing bilateral matters with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

"On December 10, the foreign minister of the Russian Federation, S.V. Lavrov will pay a working visit to Washington at the invitation of US Secretary of State M. Pompeo. During the negotiations in the US capital, they are expected to exchange opinions on the key international problems and the pressing matters related to the bilateral relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.