UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Discuss Russian-US Relations With Pompeo In Washington On Tuesday - Moscow

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:22 PM

Lavrov to Discuss Russian-US Relations With Pompeo in Washington on Tuesday - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Washington on Tuesday, during which he will discuss the pressing bilateral matters with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Washington on Tuesday, during which he will discuss the pressing bilateral matters with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

"On December 10, the foreign minister of the Russian Federation, S.V. Lavrov will pay a working visit to Washington at the invitation of US Secretary of State M. Pompeo. During the negotiations in the US capital, they are expected to exchange opinions on the key international problems and the pressing matters related to the bilateral relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Washington Visit December Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Ongoing development projects to be timely complete ..

2 minutes ago

Christmas fever grips city dwellers

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Aide Confirms Putin, Zelenskyy to Meet Aft ..

2 minutes ago

Tesco considers selling Thailand, Malaysia busines ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey deports 11 French 'terrorist' suspects: min ..

7 minutes ago

Melbourne Victory delegation visits Dubai Sports C ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.