Lavrov to Discuss Syria, Libya, Ukraine at Upcoming Talks With Italian Counterpart -Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and Latin America with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, during his upcoming visit to Italy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and Latin America with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, during his upcoming visit to Italy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Lavrov will visit Italy on Thursday and Saturday and meet with Di Maio as part of his trip. In Italy, he will also address the "Rome Med 2019 - Mediterranean Dialogues" conference and hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

"During the negotiations between the foreign ministers, the sides will thoroughly exchange opinions on a broad range of issues, related to the bilateral agenda, primarily, in the context of implementing the results of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Rome, which took place on July 4-5.

The ministers are expected to focus on the international agenda, including the settlement of crises in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and Latin America," the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to Rome Sergey Razov said that Lavrov would meet with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during the visit.