UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Discuss Syria, Libya, Ukraine At Upcoming Talks With Italian Counterpart -Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:54 PM

Lavrov to Discuss Syria, Libya, Ukraine at Upcoming Talks With Italian Counterpart -Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and Latin America with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, during his upcoming visit to Italy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and Latin America with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, during his upcoming visit to Italy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Lavrov will visit Italy on Thursday and Saturday and meet with Di Maio as part of his trip. In Italy, he will also address the "Rome Med 2019 - Mediterranean Dialogues" conference and hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

"During the negotiations between the foreign ministers, the sides will thoroughly exchange opinions on a broad range of issues, related to the bilateral agenda, primarily, in the context of implementing the results of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Rome, which took place on July 4-5.

The ministers are expected to focus on the international agenda, including the settlement of crises in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and Latin America," the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to Rome Sergey Razov said that Lavrov would meet with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during the visit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Exchange Ukraine Russia Visit Rome Vladimir Putin Italy Libya July 2019 Event

Recent Stories

UAE provides food aid to 3,600 families in Hodeida ..

26 minutes ago

Russia's Trade Surplus in Jan-Oct Down 13.9% Year- ..

44 seconds ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

45 seconds ago

Diya Football Academy organizes training workshop

47 seconds ago

Teacher Task Force convenes international forum on ..

55 minutes ago

US State Department Gives S7 Permission to Relocat ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.