Lavrov to Discuss Syria With Jordanian Counterpart on Wednesday - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in Syria and the surrounding region during a Wednesday meeting with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"One of the central topics will be the situation in Syria and its surroundings. We support a speedy settlement of the Syrian crisis based on UNSC Resolution 2254, as well as unconditional respect toward unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the SAR [Syrian Arab Republic]," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides will also discuss the issues of the middle Eastern peace process, the developments in the Persian Gulf and Iraq.

"We are convinced that a comprehensive stabilization in the Middle East is impossible without reaching a long-term two-state solution of the Palestine-Israel issue on a well-recognized international legal framework," the ministry added.

The ministers are also expected to perform a detailed inventory of the bilateral relations between Russia and Jordan.