Lavrov to Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports in Turkey - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss ways for safe passage of Ukrainian grain during his visit to Ankara, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Next week, the foreign minister will indeed be in Turkey, he is scheduled to have contacts there. And of course, in continuation of the top-level phone conversation, the issue of Ukrainian grain will be high on the agenda," Peskov told reporters.