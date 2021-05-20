MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he plans to discuss the increase in Norway's military activities close to Russian borders with his Norwegian counterpart, Marie Eriksen Soreide, later on Thursday.

"We have already commented a number of times on the problems associated with the military build-up near our borders, and I have discussed this and will continue to do so today with the Norwegian foreign minister," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thordarson on the sidelines of the 12th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting.