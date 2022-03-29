Lavrov to Embark on Regional Tour After Visit to China - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a regional tour after his visit to China, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

"After the visit to China, Russian Foreign Minister will make a regional trip and hold a series of meetings in Moscow next week, preparations are underway," Zakharova said at a briefing.

On March 31, Lavrov will take part in a conference of ministers from Afghanistan's neighboring countries in China, and has a number of bilateral contacts with conference participants planned, she noted.