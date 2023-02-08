Lavrov to Focus on Preparations for Russia-Africa Summit During Visit to Sudan - Moscow

During his visit to Sudan on February 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov intends to pay attention to the preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit and discuss key aspects of Russian-Sudanese multifaceted cooperation with acting Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) During his visit to Sudan on February 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov intends to pay attention to the preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit and discuss key aspects of Russian-Sudanese multifaceted cooperation with acting Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Considerable attention is expected to be paid to the course of preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in St. Petersburg in July this year," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry emphasized that during the visit it is planned to discuss in detail "key aspects of Russian-Sudanese multifaceted cooperation, as well as topical international and regional problems, with an emphasis on the need to find political and diplomatic solutions to crisis situations in the middle East and the African continent."