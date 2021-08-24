UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Head Russian Delegation At 76th UNGA Session - Presidential Decree

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:24 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the Russian delegation at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), running from September 14-30, according to President Vladimir Putin's decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the Russian delegation at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), running from September 14-30, according to President Vladimir Putin's decree.

"To approve the following composition of the Russian Federation's delegation to participate in the work of the 76th UNGA session: S.V. Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister and a permanent member of the Russian Security Council (head of delegation)," the presidential decree read.

