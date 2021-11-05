Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation on Paris Conference on Libya on November 12 - Embassy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the international conference on Libya, hosted by Paris on November 12, the Russian embassy to France told Sputnik on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the international conference on Libya, hosted by Paris on November 12, the Russian embassy to France told Sputnik on Friday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the international conference on Libya in Paris on November 12, 2021," the embassy said.