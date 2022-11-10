BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the Russian delegation at the G20 summit, which will be held on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16, spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in Indonesia Alexander Tumaikin told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the diplomat said.