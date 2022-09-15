UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Hold Closed Meeting With Foreign Envoys In Moscow On September 19 - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Lavrov to Hold Closed Meeting With Foreign Envoys in Moscow on September 19 - Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a closed meeting with foreign ambassadors in Moscow on September 19, where he will state the country's priorities for the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a closed meeting with foreign ambassadors in Moscow on September 19, where he will state the country's priorities for the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On Monday, an unusual meeting will take place at the Russian Foreign Ministry ... between the Russian foreign minister and the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Moscow. It (the meeting) will focus on the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Our priorities at the current session of the General Assembly and the main areas of work of the Russian delegation through the UN for the coming year will be stated during the event," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

The ministry will give a brief summary on the outcome of the meeting, which will be held behind closed doors.

The meeting is aimed at bringing information about Russia's approaches to the countries whose ambassadors are present in Moscow, Zakharova specified.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Moscow Russia September Event

Recent Stories

Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Int ..

Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Interests - Xi Jinping

9 minutes ago
 HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban ..

HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban on wheat flour movement to KP ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan hit hardest by climatic change despite l ..

Pakistan hit hardest by climatic change despite low carbon footprint: Musadik M ..

9 minutes ago
 NA body anxious over non-locals' appointments in G ..

NA body anxious over non-locals' appointments in Gomal Zam Dam

9 minutes ago
 State Institutions to hold Imran accountable for m ..

State Institutions to hold Imran accountable for misleading people: Javed Latif

11 minutes ago
 PM Flood Relief Fund receives Rs 3.3 bln donations ..

PM Flood Relief Fund receives Rs 3.3 bln donations, Senate body told

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.