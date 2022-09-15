Lavrov to Hold Closed Meeting With Foreign Envoys in Moscow on September 19 - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a closed meeting with foreign ambassadors in Moscow on September 19, where he will state the country's priorities for the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On Monday, an unusual meeting will take place at the Russian Foreign Ministry ... between the Russian foreign minister and the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Moscow. It (the meeting) will focus on the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Our priorities at the current session of the General Assembly and the main areas of work of the Russian delegation through the UN for the coming year will be stated during the event," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

The ministry will give a brief summary on the outcome of the meeting, which will be held behind closed doors.

The meeting is aimed at bringing information about Russia's approaches to the countries whose ambassadors are present in Moscow, Zakharova specified.