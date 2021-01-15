Lavrov to Hold Meeting With CIS Ambassadors to Russia on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with ambassadors from member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Thursday to discuss further integration efforts and results of 2020, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"On January 21, Moscow will host the traditional meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the ambassadors of the CIS member states, who are accredited in Russia.

During the discussions, the participants plan to sum up the results of the joint work within the framework of integration associations in the post-Soviet space in 2020, as well as discuss further steps to build up multifaceted cooperation in the political, economic, cultural humanitarian spheres and in the field of security," Zakharova said at a briefing.

In addition, the sides will exchange views on pressing issues of international and regional agenda.