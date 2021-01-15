UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Hold Meeting With CIS Ambassadors To Russia On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Lavrov to Hold Meeting With CIS Ambassadors to Russia on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with ambassadors from member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Thursday to discuss further integration efforts and results of 2020, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"On January 21, Moscow will host the traditional meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the ambassadors of the CIS member states, who are accredited in Russia.

During the discussions, the participants plan to sum up the results of the joint work within the framework of integration associations in the post-Soviet space in 2020, as well as discuss further steps to build up multifaceted cooperation in the political, economic, cultural humanitarian spheres and in the field of security," Zakharova said at a briefing.

In addition, the sides will exchange views on pressing issues of international and regional agenda.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia January 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,407 new COVID-19 cases, 3,168 reco ..

5 minutes ago

Video of Orange Line security officials beating wo ..

7 minutes ago

UK Ban on Arrivals From South America, Portugal, C ..

16 minutes ago

Citizens Alert: Federal Capital's air quality unhe ..

16 minutes ago

Germany's DB Schenker halts UK deliveries over Bre ..

16 minutes ago

KPRA urged to categorize service tax for goods tra ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.