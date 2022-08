Lavrov to Hold Meeting With Syrian Foreign Minister on August 23 - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in Moscow on August 23, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said on Thursday.

"On August 23, talks will be held in Moscow between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad. A detailed exchange of views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda is on the agenda," Nechaev told a briefing.