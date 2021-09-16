Lavrov to Hold Several Bilateral Meetings on UNGA Sidelines - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York in person, hold a number of bilateral meetings, at the moment his schedule is being formed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On September 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to make a speech during the general political discussion of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, it began its work on September 14. As you know, Lavrov is heading the Russian delegation. work of the session in person, at the moment it is planned that he will take part in the session in person, and will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with foreign partners on the sidelines. The schedule is now being formed," Zakharova said at a briefing.