Lavrov to Hold Some Bilateral Meetings on Margins of G20 Summit - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The 17th G20 summit will be held on the island of Bali from November 5-16. Russia will be represented by a delegation led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will take part in plenary meetings and hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event," Zakharova said in a statement.