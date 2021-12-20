Lavrov to Hold Talks in Sochi With BiH Foreign Minister on December 21 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Sochi with the foreign minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bisera Turkovich, on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"On December 21, her (Turkovic's) negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are scheduled in Sochi," the ministry said.

The parties will exchange views "on the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres," it added.