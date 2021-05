Lavrov to Hold Talks With Algerian Counterpart in Moscow on May 21 - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, will hold talks in Moscow on May 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"On May 21, in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the foreign minister of Algeria ... the heads of the foreign ministries will consider topical issues of bilateral relations and the regional agenda," Zakharova said during a briefing.