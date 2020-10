Lavrov to Hold Talks With Armenian Foreign Minister on October 12 - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to hold talks with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on October 12, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to hold talks with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on October 12, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"On October 12, talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Armenia are planned within the framework of Mnatsakanyan's planned visit to Moscow," she said.