Lavrov to Hold Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister in Guilin on March 23 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Guilin on March 23, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"From 22 to 25 March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to China and South Korea Korea. Talks with the Chinese foreign minister will be held in Guilin on March 23," Zakharova said during a briefing.