Lavrov to Hold Talks With Egyptian Foreign Minister in Moscow on October 4 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, in Moscow on October 4, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's information and press department, said on Thursday.

"During the meeting, topical issues of further expanding Russian-Egyptian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields will be considered," Zaytsev said at a briefing, noting that the talks will take place in the Russian capital on October 4.

The ministers will also discuss the situation in the middle East and Northern Africa, the diplomat added.