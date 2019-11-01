UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Hold Talks With Greek Foreign Minister November 6 - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:23 PM

Lavrov to Hold Talks With Greek Foreign Minister November 6 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Moscow on November 6, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Moscow on November 6, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"On November 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the Greek foreign minister, who will pay a working visit to our country.

The top diplomats intend to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral relations in the context of the start of the work of the new Greek government, which was formed this past July," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit July November Government Top

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says time has come to get rid of "f ..

8 minutes ago

Yusuf Gilani visits hospital to inquire Tezgam tra ..

6 minutes ago

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) reunite ..

6 minutes ago

9 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Pesh ..

6 minutes ago

4-member dacoit gang busted in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Op-Ed: Sharjah is a UNESCO-designated creative cit ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.