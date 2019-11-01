Lavrov to Hold Talks With Greek Foreign Minister November 6 - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Moscow on November 6, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Moscow on November 6, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"On November 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the Greek foreign minister, who will pay a working visit to our country.

The top diplomats intend to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral relations in the context of the start of the work of the new Greek government, which was formed this past July," Zakharova said at a briefing.