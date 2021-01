Lavrov to Hold Talks With Hungarian Foreign Minister Jan 22 in Moscow - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, on January 22 in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said

"On January 22, a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto will be held in Moscow. They plan to compare stands on a wide range of bilateral issues in the context of implementation of agreements that were reached on October 30, 2019, in Budapest at talks between the Russian president and the Hungarian prime minister," Zakharova said at a briefing.