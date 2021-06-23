UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Hold Talks With OSCE High Commissioner For National Minorities On June 25

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:05 PM

Lavrov to Hold Talks With OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities on June 25

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on Friday with OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on Friday with OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On June 25, within the framework of the visit of OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities to Russia, he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This is the first visit of Kairat Abdrakhmanov in his current capacity," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, it is planned, in particular, to accentuate the topic of oppression of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine, in the Baltic states.

"Including in connection with the discriminatory legislative initiatives of Riga, Tallinn and Kiev, to raise questions about the persecution in these countries for political reasons of activists of non-governmental organizations that protect the rights of national minorities, as well as discuss the problems faced by Russian news agencies and local Russian-speaking mass media. We very much hope that this time the OSCE representative will be prepared for the conversation," the spokeswoman added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Tallinn Riga Kiev June Media

Recent Stories

Renowned mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara visits Resc ..

7 minutes ago

Upper House of Russian Parliament Passes Bill on E ..

9 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With UN High Commissioner for Refug ..

9 minutes ago

Council of Europe Calls for Probe Into Death of Ro ..

9 minutes ago

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Quits Gates Foundati ..

9 minutes ago

Kashmir Committee briefed on strategy to counter I ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.