Lavrov to Hold Talks With OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities on June 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on Friday with OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On June 25, within the framework of the visit of OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities to Russia, he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This is the first visit of Kairat Abdrakhmanov in his current capacity," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, it is planned, in particular, to accentuate the topic of oppression of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine, in the Baltic states.

"Including in connection with the discriminatory legislative initiatives of Riga, Tallinn and Kiev, to raise questions about the persecution in these countries for political reasons of activists of non-governmental organizations that protect the rights of national minorities, as well as discuss the problems faced by Russian news agencies and local Russian-speaking mass media. We very much hope that this time the OSCE representative will be prepared for the conversation," the spokeswoman added.