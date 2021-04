Lavrov to Hold Talks With Palestinian Counterpart in Moscow on May 4 - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad al-Maliki, will hold talks in Moscow on May 4, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"On May 4, the foreign minister of Palestine will pay a working visit to Moscow. He is scheduled to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova said during a briefing.