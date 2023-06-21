UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Hold Talks With Top Qatari Diplomat On June 22 - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Lavrov to Hold Talks With Top Qatari Diplomat on June 22 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in Moscow on June 22 to discuss bilateral relations and topical issues of international relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On June 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed Al Thani, who will arrive in Moscow on a working visit. The ministers will discuss issues of further development of multifaceted Russian-Qatari relations.

There will be a thorough exchange of views on topical aspects of the international and regional agenda, including consideration of the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Sudan and the Arab-Israeli settlement," Zakharova told a press briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the foreign ministers would also discuss the prospects for stabilizing the situation in the Arabian Gulf and the formation of collective response mechanisms in the region with the participation of all interested countries.

