Lavrov to Hold Talks With Venezuelan Foreign Minister on June 24- Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, in Moscow on June 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"On June 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, who will represent Caracas at the Victory parade, will hold talks in Moscow," the ministry said.