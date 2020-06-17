UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Hold Video Conference With Chinese, Indian Foreign Ministers In Coming Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Lavrov to Hold Video Conference With Chinese, Indian Foreign Ministers in Coming Days

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday he would hold a video conference with his counterparts from China and India in the coming days, adding that the tensions between China and India are not expected to be discussed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday he would hold a video conference with his counterparts from China and India in the coming days, adding that the tensions between China and India are not expected to be discussed.

"The video conference between foreign ministers of Russia, India and China is planned to be held in the coming days. The agenda has been coordinated, but it does not envision talks on matters related to bilateral relations," Lavrov said at a press conference.

